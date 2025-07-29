Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.64. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.91 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

