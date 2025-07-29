Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $28,505 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Byrna Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on BYRN

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.