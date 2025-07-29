Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

