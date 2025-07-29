Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

BBD stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

