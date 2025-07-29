Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.62. 42,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackboxstocks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Blackboxstocks Stock Up 2.3%
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 62.21% and a negative net margin of 137.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Blackboxstocks comprises about 0.1% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned 1.00% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
