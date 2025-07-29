Bonfire Financial Has $505,000 Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bonfire Financial increased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $494.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $518.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

