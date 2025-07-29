Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 229,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 56,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

