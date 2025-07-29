California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after buying an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.1%

CWT opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

