Canton Hathaway LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 177,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.86.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $518.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.59 and a 200 day moving average of $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.