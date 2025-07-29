Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. 1,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capricorn Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.58.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

