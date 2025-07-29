Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.10. 267,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 78,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$174.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

