CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Financial Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08% LKQ 5.04% 13.85% 5.60%

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LKQ has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of LKQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarGurus and LKQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 7 6 0 2.46 LKQ 0 0 5 0 3.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $37.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. LKQ has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 63.23%. Given LKQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LKQ is more favorable than CarGurus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and LKQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $894.38 million 3.92 $20.97 million $0.35 96.00 LKQ $14.36 billion 0.57 $690.00 million $2.73 11.53

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. LKQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

