CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 15.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CECO opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

