Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 607,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,255,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

