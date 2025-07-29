CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,425,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,248,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,862,000 after acquiring an additional 71,512 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

