Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.63 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.74 ($0.10). 207,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 685,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.69. The stock has a market cap of £23.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

