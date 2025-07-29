Choreo LLC Acquires 304 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $222,840,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $305.98 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRSN

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,743,860.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,278,592 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.