Choreo LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

