Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.61.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

