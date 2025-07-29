Choreo LLC Buys 3,065 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,427.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 775,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after buying an additional 753,868 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 39.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $548,342.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,987.08. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $42,620,275.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,573.84. This trade represents a 97.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,020,826 shares of company stock worth $256,545,966. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

