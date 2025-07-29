Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

