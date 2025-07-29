Choreo LLC Cuts Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,427,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.58. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

