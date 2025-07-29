Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 194,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.5%

TDS stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.51. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.