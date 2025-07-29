Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

