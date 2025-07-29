Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,410 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.23% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 414.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDN opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.