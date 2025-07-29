Choreo LLC Grows Position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after buying an additional 1,372,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Revvity by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 15,023.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

