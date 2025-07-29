Choreo LLC Has $373,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after acquiring an additional 944,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,506.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 703,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 677,222 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.7%

NatWest Group stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

