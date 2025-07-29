Choreo LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.18. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.39 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,039,404. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,656 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.