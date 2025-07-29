Choreo LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PD. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

