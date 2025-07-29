Choreo LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Ames National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

