Choreo LLC Has $388,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.41.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

