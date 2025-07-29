Choreo LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,498,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Cfra Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6%

DB stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

