Choreo LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 342,656 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 234,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 20,945.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 210,708 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,053.72. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.25.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

