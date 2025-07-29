Choreo LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,860.65 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,355.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7,385.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

