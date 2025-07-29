Choreo LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 281.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ares Capital by 137.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

