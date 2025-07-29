Choreo LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

