Choreo LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

