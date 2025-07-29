Choreo LLC Has $459,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

ONB opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

