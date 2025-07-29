Choreo LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,117,000 after buying an additional 194,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $144,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $321.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $282.22 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.74.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.71.

Read Our Latest Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

