Choreo LLC Increases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

