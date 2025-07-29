Choreo LLC Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,817,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,403,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

