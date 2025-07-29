Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

