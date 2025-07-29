Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $538.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Grass bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,115.33. The trade was a 43.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

