Choreo LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

Choreo LLC raised its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,254,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. American States Water Company has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,898.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.