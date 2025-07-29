Choreo LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.4%

G stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

