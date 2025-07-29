Choreo LLC Purchases 2,709 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,758,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,318,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 875,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 867,446 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,455,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,065,000 after purchasing an additional 591,892 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,294,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40. Nutanix has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.