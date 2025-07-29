Choreo LLC Raises Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3,250.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 137,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

