Choreo LLC Raises Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $250.19. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

