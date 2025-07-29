Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 75.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.1% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 38.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources Corporation. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

