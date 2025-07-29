Choreo LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.